PM Shehbaz announces to extend holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to extend the Eid holiday from June 28 to July 1st.
Soon after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on Monday, the federal government announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Adha.
According to a earlier notification issued by the Cabinet Division, “[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:
29th and 30th June, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and
29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week."
Now PM has extended Eid holidays from June 28 to July 1st.
Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
