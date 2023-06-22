PM Shehbaz announces to extend holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to extend the Eid holiday from June 28 to July 1st.

Soon after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on Monday, the federal government announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Adha.

According to a earlier notification issued by the Cabinet Division, “[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as follows:

29th and 30th June, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and

29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing 6 days working in a week."

Now PM has extended Eid holidays from June 28 to July 1st.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.