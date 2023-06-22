Sara Neelum tenders apology for calling overseas Pakistanis "toilet cleaners"

Following the backlash faced by rising model-actress Sara Neelum for her insensitive and derogatory remarks about overseas Pakistanis on Vasay Chaudhry's talk show, Mazaq Raat, the starlet has issued an apology.

Neelum's tone deaf statements about Pakistanis living abroad "cleaning toilets, and pretending to be rich in front of their own people" was met with much public scrutiny. Chaudhry, the host of the show, stepped in to apologize for hurting the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis on Twitter, stating, “I want to publicly apologize on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat, a very stupid, vile & ridiculous comment was made recently about [sic] overseas’s Pakistani’s by one of the guests in our show which were followed up by an attempted [sic] joke by one of the comedians(again in bad taste).”

He added, “However, I wanted to personally apologize to all the Pakistanis living abroad. We Love you, even though you might not feel the same at this point.” This was followed by Neelum's apology on TikTok.

For those unbeknownst to Neelum's fame and stature, she is a model and actress by profession with hundreds and thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Neelum took to social media platforms and apologized for her remarks adding that God Almighty forgives a person for committing any sin and that people, too, should forgive her since she made a mistake.

Neelum stated, "Main ap sub sy maafi chahti ho k mujy maaf kardy Mera har gir maqsaad dil dukhana nahi tha [I apologize to all, I did not intend to hurt anyone]

"Allah b maaf kardeta hy tu ap log b kar sakty hyn plzzz ap log nahi janty k mujy kitny issues ho rahy meri family b mery sath tension main hyn main ik izzat dar family sy ho Jo b bura laga phir sorry Bol rahi insan sy tu galti ho jati hyn [If Allah can forgive, you people can find the courage to forgive me as well. You have no idea the stress me and my family are going through. I belong to a respectable family, and I apologize for any hurtful thing that I stated]" she added.

On the work front, Neelum was recently seen in the blockbuster mini television series, Sar e Rah.