Special Olympics World Games: Usman Qamar, Zainab Raza win gold medals in cycling

BERLIN – Pakistan's Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza won gold medals in the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.
Usman Qamar completed the time trial 2km race in 5 minutes and 2.12 seconds While Zainab Ali Raza completed the distance of 2 km in 6 minutes 49.29 seconds. So far, Usman Qamar has won 2 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games.
Zainab, who hails from Lahore, has been training for event for the last two years at Baghe Jinnah. Her coach is Maham Tariq, who worked hard on her.
Her parents have been supporting her in her efforts on sports front.
She is extremely happy after winning Gold medal for the country and attributed it to the hard work of her coach Maham Tariq and support of her parents.
Pakistan's Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes 34.85 seconds and won the silver medal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.