Special Olympics World Games: Usman Qamar, Zainab Raza win gold medals in cycling

Web Desk 08:32 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
BERLIN – Pakistan's Usman Qamar and Zainab Ali Raza won gold medals in the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games.

Usman Qamar completed the time trial 2km race in 5 minutes and 2.12 seconds While Zainab Ali Raza completed the distance of 2 km in 6 minutes 49.29 seconds. So far, Usman Qamar has won 2 gold medals in the Special Olympic World Games.

Zainab, who hails from Lahore,  has been training for event for the last two years at Baghe Jinnah. Her coach is Maham Tariq, who worked hard on her.

Her parents have been supporting her in her efforts on sports front.

She is extremely happy after winning Gold medal for the country and attributed it to the hard work of her coach Maham Tariq and support of her parents. 

Pakistan's Muhammad Safeer Abid Rizvi completed the 25 km race distance in 53 minutes 34.85 seconds and won the silver medal.

Pakistani cyclist Usman Qamar wins Gold at Special Olympics

