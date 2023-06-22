Pakistani weightlifter wins Silver at Special Olympics World Games

In the 83kg weight class category of the Special Olympics World Games' powerlifting event, Pakistan's Haider Ahmed has won silver in the squat of 83 weight class category of powerlifting event, bronze in the bench press, bronze in the deadlift and silver medal in combined weight with overall weight lifting of 250 kg.
Pakistan's Maria Manzoor won silver in the bench press of the 69 weight class category and a bronze medal in combined weight.
Sana of Pakistan came fourth with 1 minute 26.82 in the quarter-finals of the athletics 400 meters race.
In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 21-18 and 21-15 while Macao defeated China by 21-17 and 21-15.
In the field hockey mixed event, Pakistan defeated Paraguay 5-0. In the second match, Pakistan defeated Bulgaria 5-4 and qualified for the semi-finals.
In the women's basketball event, Bulgaria won by 21 points against Pakistan's 11 points.
In the unified men's table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan of Pakistan won the bronze medal by winning 3-2 against France.
In the women's event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir of Pakistan won the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, swimmer Fatima Khan finished fifth in the 25m freestyle; all three Pakistani swimmers bettered their records at the World Games.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
