Pakistani weightlifter wins Silver at Special Olympics World Games

08:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
In the 83kg weight class category of the Special Olympics World Games' powerlifting event, Pakistan's Haider Ahmed has won silver in the squat of 83 weight class category of powerlifting event, bronze in the bench press, bronze in the deadlift and silver medal in combined weight with overall weight lifting of 250 kg.

Pakistan's Maria Manzoor won silver in the bench press of the 69 weight class category and a bronze medal in combined weight. 

Sana of Pakistan came fourth with 1 minute 26.82 in the quarter-finals of the athletics 400 meters race.

In badminton, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 21-18 and 21-15 while Macao defeated China by 21-17 and 21-15.

In the field hockey mixed event, Pakistan defeated Paraguay 5-0. In the second match, Pakistan defeated Bulgaria 5-4 and qualified for the semi-finals. 

In the women's basketball event, Bulgaria won by 21 points against Pakistan's 11 points. 

In the unified men's table tennis event, Imtisham Danish and Adeel Khan of Pakistan won the bronze medal by winning 3-2 against France.

In the women's event, Faiza Qamar and Iman Amir of Pakistan won the bronze medal with a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, swimmer Fatima Khan finished fifth in the 25m freestyle; all three Pakistani swimmers bettered their records at the World Games.

