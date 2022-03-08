PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite history as 1st Test ends in draw
07:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite history as 1st Test ends in draw
RAWALPINDI – The first game between Shaheens and Kangaroos ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday but Pakistan's opening pair etched their name in history books on the final day of first Test.

Right-handed batsman Abdullah Shafique (136*) and Imamul Haq (111*) rewrote history for the South Asian country as they became the second pair to share century partnerships in both innings of a Test against Australia.

Previously, one of Pakistan's modern batting greats Younis Khan and former skipper Azhar Ali shared century partnerships in both innings against the Aussies in 2014.

The feat is also rare as it is the only third time that a Pakistani opening duo scored century-partnerships in both innings of a Test.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq remained not out as the tired Australian seamers failed to make any breakthrough. The visiting side scored 459 in the first innings in response to Pakistan's first innings total of 476/4 declared.

The Cummins-led squad lost only 4 wickets in their two innings, with their openers staying unbeaten in the second essay as the hosts scored 252 runs before stumps were called on the fifth day.

