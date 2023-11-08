Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru issued ahead of NZ vs SL World Cup clash

MUMBAI – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for several districts in Karnataka state, including Bengaluru, due to heavy rainfall.

The alert has been issued for Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and other districts.

The Met Office has predicted thunderstorms in Bengaluru until November 10, with daytime temperatures hovering around 29-30 degrees Celsius.

The yellow alert comes after Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on November 6, causing flooding and traffic disruptions in the city.

Bengaluru is set to host a world cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Nov 9. Rain is expected to play spoilsport during the crucial match as Kiwis eyeing to confirm semi-final berth with high margin victory.