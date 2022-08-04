PSB announces hefty cash prizes for Commonwealth Games medal winners
KARACHI – The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced cash rewards for athletes for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham.
PSB Director General Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman said that Rs5 million will be presented to Nooh Butt, who won Pakistan its first gold media in weightlifting event.
Competing in the 109+kg category, Butt lifted 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk, setting another record. Overall, Butt lifted 405kg and this too is a record in CWG 2022.
The board will award Rs1 million cash prize to Shah Hussain Shah for winning bronze in judoka competition after beating a South African opponent. He had brought Pakistan’s long wait for any medal to end.
The PSB chief announced that Rs2 million will be given the winners of silver medals in the ongoing international sports event.
He announced that a grand welcome will be given to the award-winning athletes upon returning to Pakistan.
