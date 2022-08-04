Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah wins bronze in judo at Commonwealth Games

10:26 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah wins bronze in judo at Commonwealth Games
Source: @kulsoomkarateka (Twitter)
BIRMINGHAM - Pakistani athlete Shah Hussain Shah won Pakistan its first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham as he beat South African opponent in judoka to secure bronze medal.

Facing off South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytnbach in the 90kg category, he lost his first round but managed to turn the tables in next rounds.

Shah downed the opponent in just one minute and 30 seconds to bag the bronze medal.

He had earlier won a silver medal in the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Pakistani judoka had also bagged two gold medals in the South Asian Games.

Social media users have showered praises on Shah Hussain Shah for winning the medal for Pakistan.

After Pakistan opened its medal tally in Birmingham, Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt on Wednesday bagged the maiden gold medal in the CWG 2022.

Competing in the 109+kg category, Butt lifted 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk, setting another record. Overall, Butt lifted 405kg and this too is a record in CWG 2022. 

