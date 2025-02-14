Tri-nation series: Pakistan take on New Zealand in title clash today

KARACHI – Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in final match of the tri-nation series at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, today.

The match will start at 2:00 pm local time as toss will be held at 1:30 pm with both sides eyeing to win the title.

Kiwis will enter the final game with boosted confidence as they bagged victory in their two previous matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

The Team Green booked their place in the finale after smashing South Africa in a knockout round on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha hit magnificent centuries to help Pakistan complete their highest successful chase in One day Internationals as the hosts beat South Africa by six wickets to qualify for the final of the tri-nation ODI series.

Pakistan chased down the 353-run target with an over to spare as Salman Ali Agha smashed a superb 134 off 103 balls, while skipper Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten for 122 off 128 balls. This was also the highest successful chase for any team against South Africa in ODIs.

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke

Where to Watch Pak vs NZ Final

The match will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports and A-Sports and will be live-streamed on Tamasha, myco and Tapmad in Pakistan.