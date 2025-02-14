Punjab announces Rs10,000 fine for washing cars at home

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a ban on washing cars at homes across the province, saying fines will be imposed for violations.

Following the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Punjab Environmental Protection Department has issued a notification to impose the ban.

According to the notification, a fine of Rs10,000 will be imposed for washing cars at homes. It also ordered the immediate closure of illegal service stations in the province.

The notification said service stations operating without a water recycling system will face a fine of Rs100,000.

All service stations in Punjab have been ordered to install water recycling systems by February 28. Additionally, the use of ground water at construction sites and washing vehicles with any type of oil has also been prohibited.

The order was issued by Justice Shahid Karim while hearing petitions seeking measures to tackle smog in the province.

The hearing was attended by WASA senior legal advisor Mian Irfan Akram and representatives of environment department and others.