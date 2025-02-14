Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

New SC judges take oath at maiden outdoor ceremony

ISLAMABAD – The newly-appointed seven judges of Supreme Court took oath on Friday at an event outdoors in front of the iconic building of apex court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi administered the oath of office to the six permanent and one acting judges.

Usually, the oath-takign ceremony are held in the Ceremonial Hall of the top court but it is for the first time it was held outside the building at a place where former CJP Qazi Faez Isa had inaugurated fundamental rights monument during his tenure.

The judges who took the oath are Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb (acting judge).

All the seven judges were appointed as judges of the apex court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Feb 10 amid a boycott by two senior SC judges and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The oath-taking ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb 13. However, it was deferred as the notification for the appointment of SC judges and the acting chief justices of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Peshawar High Court, Sindh High Court and Balochistan High Court was issued late at night.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered oath to acting CJ of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Junaid Ghaffar.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

