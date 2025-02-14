Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

In today’s world, smartphones are expected to endure much more than just everyday use. They must withstand accidental drops, exposure to water, and screen scratches. As a result, durability has become a major selling point for users seeking longevity and reliability in their devices.

Durability is evaluated through a series of standardized tests that assess a phone’s ability to handle real-world situations. Drop and shock resistance, for example, is tested by simulating falls from various heights onto different surfaces, such as marble and concrete.

Phones with reinforced frames and shock-absorbing materials perform better in these assessments. Structural integrity is examined through bend tests, where external pressure is applied to check if the phone flexes or breaks. Scratch resistance is evaluated by exposing the screen to friction from objects like keys and coins, with reinforced glass and protective coatings offering additional safeguarding.

An IP rating measures a phone’s resistance to dust and water, one of the most essential durability indicators. The realme Note 60x, for example, boasts an IP54 rating, protecting it against dust particles and water splashes, making it a reliable choice for users who want durability without breaking the bank.

The realme C75, however, goes a step further with an IP69 rating, offering one of the highest levels of protection in the industry. This means it can withstand complete submersion, high-pressure water jets, and extreme dust exposure, making it ideal for users needing a phone built for tough conditions. In a move that sets it apart from competitors, realme also offers a waterproof warranty for the C75, ensuring users are covered in case of water-related damage—an industry-first in its segment.

Both devices also feature structural enhancements to improve their resilience. The Note 60x is equipped with ArmorShell Protection, a design that incorporates reinforced aluminium frames, shock-absorbing circuit boards, and enhanced glass protection to ensure better resistance against impact. It has been drop-tested from 1.5 meters onto marble surfaces, proving its ability to handle accidental falls.

The C75, on the other hand, takes things further with 360-degree ultra-shock resistance, military-grade certification, and an internal metal frame that offers even greater durability. Its screen remains intact even after a 5kg dumbbell is dropped from 50cm, making it one of the toughest smartphones available.

Battery longevity is another crucial aspect of durability. The realme Note 60x houses a powerful 5000mAh battery, designed to last up to 48 hours on standby while retaining over 80% of its original capacity after 1460 charge cycles. This ensures long-term reliability for users who need extended battery life. Meanwhile, the realme C75 pushes the limits further with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing up to 24 hours of standby time and supporting 45W fast charging, which allows it to reach 50% charge in just 38 minutes.

Beyond durability and performance, realme is revolutionizing the smartphone market in Pakistan by introducing a game-changing 2-year warranty across its devices. This extended warranty period, rare in the industry, underscores realme’s commitment to quality and consumer trust, offering users long-term peace of mind.

By combining cutting-edge durability enhancements, long-lasting battery performance, and an unprecedented warranty program, the realm Note 60x and C75 redefine smartphone reliability. Whether users need a slim yet sturdy device like the Note 60x or an ultra-rugged phone like the C75, realm has positioned itself as the go-to brand for users who demand toughness, endurance, and value without compromise.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

