Top brands, Top banks & top logistic partners to support Daraz’s Big Sale Event; Gyara Gyara

Pakistan’s No.1 online shopping platform, Daraz, is geared up to launch its biggest annual 11.11 sale, commonly known as Gyara Gyara. The country will witness the world’s biggest sale from 11th to 17th November as they have been for the past 2 years in a row.

The importance of the event extends beyond exclusive discounts offered to the customers. 11.11 is unique and different in every aspect as it brings a shopping and entertainment experience for its users in a single App.

Apart from the exclusive brand launches, brand partnerships, and payment partners, Daraz as a platform aims to boost the economic activity post the COVID pandemic this 11.11 sale. The platform is expecting record-breaking traffic of 2.5 million users on 11th November which will help our partners set a new baseline of sales for the upcoming year. To commemorate the 11.11 sale, there was a launch press conference held on October 31st, 2020 in Karachi with leading partners from various industries including FMCGs, Electronics, Smartphones, Fashion, Banks, and Logistics. Aside from the launch aspect, the event acknowledged the prominent members who have partnered for the sale.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz Pakistan in a media statement said, “This year's Gyara Gyara is happening amidst a global pandemic. Our goal this year has been to ensure our customers have access to various services on Daraz and have the best online purchase experience they have ever had! This year we are bringing the leading players of the industry to offer the best deals and customer experience”

Industry leaders like P&G, Unilever, Nestle, Haier, TCL, OnePlus, and Xiaomi will be participating as co-sponsors this year. Their products will be available on DarazMall which houses a total of 450+ local and international brands. The mega campaign is providing an opportunity for brands to enjoy the increased demand for products. This particular trend began during the pandemic and is still taking shape. Despite the lockdown, the average basket size on Daraz increased by 71% in the month of April.

Daraz 11.11 is an investment of millions of dollars by brands combining with Daraz. This relationship creates a win-win situation for the brands suffering through a crisis of lockdown and the customers who want to shop at economical rates from a platform carrying a massive variety of over 15 million products. The discounts are aided by payment partners including HBL, Easypaisa, and Standard Chartered. With the support of these, the sale will be offering exciting discounts (up to 50 Crore) to customers on the complete assortment that is available on the platform. Daraz also aims to increase the share of prepayments which is currently 32% on the platform. Daraz Wallet, a closed-loop wallet is one of the main initiatives by Daraz to encourage digital payments which adds to an improved customer experience.

To ensure that the customers are getting timely deliveries, Daraz has partnered with the country’s best logistic entities. Firstly, the platform’s very own e-logistics service, DEX, will allow for this to happen due to the automated systems and cutting-edge technology it employs. Next, there are 8 other logistic partners to contribute to the seamless delivery standards that Daraz has set and minimize lead times for the expected inflow of millions of orders during the sale. These partners include TCS, LCS, Rider, and more.

The world’s biggest sale is just around the corner and this year it is all about going above and beyond to serve the customers. After troubling business times, the 11.11 sale will allow for a changing landscape for businesses in the country.