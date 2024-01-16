Search

Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of the Month award

Web Desk
02:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month award winners for December 2023 after shortlists were announced last week.

Australia captain Pat Cummins caps a spectacular 2023 with the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for December, following a supreme bowling performance in his side’s victorious Test series against Pakistan, said the ICC press release.

Deepti Sharma wins her first ICC Women’s Player of the Month prize after batting and bowling brilliance in all three formats secured notable victories for India over strong opposition in England and Australia.

Cummins was at the forefront of Australia’s Test success over Pakistan in December, demonstrating the leadership and bowling prowess which personified Australia’s surge to success in 2023, winning their maiden World Test Championship mace, and their sixth Men’s Cricket World Cup crown earlier in the year.

The highlight of another spectacular month for Cummins came in the side’s second Test victory over Pakistan in Melbourne. The pacer took ten wickets in the match, which included an inspiring spell as the match approach a nervy climax.

His five for 48 in the second innings included the prized wicket of a well-set Mohammed Rizwan – Cummins’ 250th in the longest format – ensuring Australia snatched victory in dramatic fashion.

Cummins is nominated for the top men’s award in the ICC Awards 2023 for his performances during the calendar year – the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy – and will be hoping to add to his collection of personal accolades following a fine year in all formats.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month for December, Pat Cummins commented, “It’s been a great year for the group across all formats and to cap it off with a strong performance against a challenging Pakistan side was a nice way to finish 2023.

“Overall we are very pleased with the summer so far and looking ahead to the West Indies and New Zealand series.”

Deepti Sharma claims her first ICC Women’s Player of the Month on the back of a series of fine individual performances for India across the three formats in December.

The all-rounder started the month in subdued fashion in the T20I encounters against England, before owning the stage in the first Test against England in Mumbai.

Striking 67 with the bat in the first innings, contributing to a mammoth first innings total, the off-spinner then flourished with the ball, taking five key wickets to skittle the tourists in the first innings and four in the second, to finish with staggering match figures of nine for 39 and claim the Player of the Match award.

Sharma continued this run in the following Test triumph against Australia, top-scoring with a crucial 78 runs in the middle order as India won by eight wickets.

The subsequent ODI matches against Australia also provided plenty of highlights for Sharma, including figures of five for 38 in the second encounter as India fell agonisingly short of victory.

