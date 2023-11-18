UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as death toll rises above 12,000

The UN issued a warning on Saturday about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip in the wake of Israel's military assaults and tighter isolation.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated in a statement shared on social networking site X that "the situation is getting worse in Gaza every minute, and every hour."

It continued, "Thousands of people—including our colleagues—are dying as a result of bombs and strikes."

Israel's continuing attack on the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of over 100 UNRWA employees.

In remembrance of the more than 100 UNRWA employees who were slain in Gaza in recent weeks, UN flags were lowered to half-mast at UN offices worldwide on Monday.

"The consequences of the imposed siege will cause more deaths soon," a second statement from UNRWA stated.

According to the UN organisation, maintaining a "cease-fire is crucial to saving what remains of our humanity."

Numerous individuals were killed and injured after the Israeli army struck a UNRWA-affiliated school in northern Gaza earlier on Saturday. The school is home to hundreds of displaced Palestinians.

According to the most recent statistics, since Israel started bombing Gaza on October 7, over 12,000 Palestinians have died—including over 8,300 women and children—and over 30,000 more have been wounded.