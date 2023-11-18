Norway set to recognise independent State of Palestine

OSLO – In the Norwegian parliament, eight of the ten political parties cast votes in favour of future recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

In response to a motion by smaller parties demanding the rapid recognition of a Palestinian state, the ruling coalition put out this proposal.

According to the resolution, the parliament does not require a final peace accord in order for it to "request the government to be prepared to acknowledge Palestine as an independent state when such recognition could positively impact the peace process."

Israel has allegedly voiced displeasure with the resolution, which has caused the evacuation of sixty Norwegian people from Gaza to be halted.

Several European nations, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Iceland, Sweden, and Romania, have already acknowledged Palestine's statehood. Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, has pledged to hasten the process of recognising Palestinian independence. Belgium has started the process of recognition as well.

Leading Irish opposition figure Mary Lou McDonald has emphasised the Palestinians' right to their country while restating the need for a ceasefire.