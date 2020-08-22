Money stolen from Indian exchequer in Rafale: Rahul Gandhi
11:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
NEW DELHI - Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over state of economy and controversial Rafale deal.
In a tweet today (Saturday), citing a news report about audit of Rafale offset deal, the Congress leader said that money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale deal.
Money was stolen from the Indian exchequer in Rafale.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2020
“Truth is one, paths are many.”
Mahatma Gandhihttps://t.co/giInNz3nx7
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Indian government accusing it of spending public money on image building.
05:00 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
