12:52 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves China after completing visit
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Pakistan on completion of his two-day visit to China.

The foreign minister visited China to attend the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held in Chinese Hainan province wherein he also met State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed bilateral and regional matters.

Pakistan's Ambassador in Beijing Moeen-ul-Haq and senior officers of Chinese foreign ministry saw him off at the Hainan Airport, a foreign ministry press release said.

During the dialogue, the foreign minister presented Pakistan's position on multiple bilateral matters.

During his brief visit, Qureshi also talked to Chinese and Pakistani media and apprised them of the objective of his tour.

Qureshi is the first foreign minister to visit China after downturn of COVID-19.

