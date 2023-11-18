Pakistan 'in talks' to buy Chinese jet

China's Hongdu Aircraft Company has revealed that Pakistan is formally in talks to purchase light attack aircraft from China during the 2023 Dubai Airshow.

This possible acquisition intends to replace the Pakistan Air Force's ageing F-7PG fighters, which are presently used for combat pilot conversion.

Hongdu claims that Pakistan intends to purchase an L-15 trainer light attack aircraft.

The L-15's armed version has nine hardpoints that can hold up to three tonnes of weapons, arranged thoughtfully across the fuselage and wings. To enhance its ground assault capabilities, it possesses the HJ-10 anti-tank guided missiles and the LS series of 250-500kg laser- and satellite-guided bombs.