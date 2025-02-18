Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to work closely with Trump Administration

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to work closely with the Trump Administration to further strengthen bilateral ties with the United States.

He was talking to the US Chargé d’ Affaires Natalie Baker who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The prime minister stressed the need that Pakistan and the United States should continue their close cooperation in the counter-terrorism domain, in particular, to deal with the threat posed by Daesh and Fitna Al-Khawarij.

He also emphasized the need to enhance trade, as well as cooperation with the United States in the areas of IT, agriculture, health, education, and energy, among other areas of mutual interest.

In her remarks, Natalie Baker thanked the Prime Minister for receiving her and said that the new Administration would work with Pakistan in pursuit of common objectives to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

