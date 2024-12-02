Pakistan announce squad for second T20 against Zimbabwe

LAHORE – The Pakistan team for the second match of the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe has been announced.

No changes have been made to the squad, and the same players from the first match will participate in the second game.

The Pakistan squad includes captain Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Umair Bin Yousuf, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Notably, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first T20 match on Sunday.

The second match of the series will be played tomorrow, with Pakistan leading the series 1-0.