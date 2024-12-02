Cjp Afridi Summons Judicial Commission Meeting On Dec 14

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has scheduled a Judicial Commission meeting on December 14 to deliberate on the appointment of judges for the Lahore High Court and Balochistan High Court.

Additionally, a meeting on December 6 will focus on judicial appointments for the Peshawar and Sindh High Courts. The inclusion of Justice Shahid Bilal in the constitutional bench will also be discussed.

For the Lahore High Court, the December 14 meeting will consider the names of advocates Muhammad Siddique Awan, Ali Masood Hayat, Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Aamir Ajmal Malik, Zia-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, and Owais Khalid.

Similarly, the commission will review the nominations of advocates Muhammad Asif, Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Afzal, and Muhammad Ayub Khan for the Balochistan High Court.