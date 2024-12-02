Bodies of two teenage girls found in Karachi

KARACHI – In a tragic turn of events, two teenage girls were found dead with nooses around their necks in separate incidents across the city.

In Lyari’s Chakiwara area, near Mehboob Mosque, the body of 14-year-old Mah Noor was discovered in her home.

The deceased was found with a scarf tied around her neck. SHO Sajid Dharejo stated that the circumstances appear suspicious and cannot be immediately classified as suicide.

Mahnoor, adopted at the age of four by a childless couple who sell cleaning cloths, was alone at home when neighbors alerted them about the incident. Police are gathering evidence, and the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

In another incident in Orangi Town’s Bismillah Colony, the body of 16-year-old Hira was found hanging in her home.

According to SHO Shahbaz of Mominabad, Hira reportedly took her life by tying a scarf around her neck after being scolded by her mother. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital by Edhi volunteers. Police are investigating further and collecting details from the family.