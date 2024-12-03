Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs274,500 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,340 on December 3, 2024, Tuesday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs274,500
|per 10 Grams
|Rs235,340
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs274,500
|Rs235,340
|Islamabad
|Rs274,500
|Rs235,340
|Lahore
|Rs274,500
|Rs235,340
|Multan
|Rs274,500
|Rs235,340
|Peshawar
|Rs274,500
|Rs235,340