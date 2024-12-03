Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 3 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs274,500 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs235,340 on December 3, 2024, Tuesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,950 per tola, 21 Karat at 246,225, and 18 Karat at 211,050.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,500 per 10 Grams Rs235,340

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad