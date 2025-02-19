Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 19 February Wednesday

The gold rate in Pakistan jumped to Rs304,200 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at Rs260,802 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 19 Feb 2025

Gold Price
24K (per Tola) Rs304,200
24K (per 10 Grams) Rs260,802

Today Gold Rates

City Gold per Tola Gold per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs304,200 Rs260,802
Islamabad Rs304,200 Rs260,802
Lahore Rs304,200 Rs260,802
Multan Rs304,200 Rs260,802
Peshawar Rs304,200 Rs260,802

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday

 

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 Feb Wednesday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.75 281.45
Euro 291.25 294
UK Pound Sterling 351 354.5
U.A.E Dirham 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar 196.85 199.25
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
New Zealand $ 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar 208 210
Swedish Korona 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc 308.12 310.87
Thai Baht 8.14 8.29
   

