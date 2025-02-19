Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 19 February Wednesday

The gold rate in Pakistan jumped to Rs304,200 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stood at Rs260,802 on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 19 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) Rs304,200 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs260,802

Today Gold Rates