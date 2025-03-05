Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Here’s how ISI and CIA captured Kabul Airport Bombing mastermind Shareefullah

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan for apprehending high value target Muhammad Sharifullah, the mastermind of the Abbey Gate bombing during the Afghanistan withdrawal, referring its major victory against terrorism.

As Trump thanked Pakistan, it made headlines across the globe for its cooperation in arrest and emphasized his administration’s commitment to fighting extremist threats.

With the recent revelations from US President, people are curious to know about the detention of the hardcore militant.

Sources familiar with development revealed that Mohammad Sharifullah, a senior commander of ISIS or Daesh, was nabbed in what is said to be a coordinated effort between CIA and Pakistani intelligence services.

Pakistani authorities located Sharifullah near the Pak-Afghan border at the intel provided by a federal US agency. The elite unit of Pakistan’s intelligence services swiftly detained him, in the latest counterterrorism cooperation between the two sides.

The efforts to capture Sharifullah were set in motion by former CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who pushed for the arrest of the Abbey Gate attackers.

US intelligence officials, including Ratcliffe and FBI Director Kash Patel, were notified of the arrest, and efforts to arrange his extradition are now underway. This successful operation marks a rare moment of cooperation between Islamabad and Washington as the two sides have seen bumpy ties in recent times.

Sharifullah’s capture is seen as a positive step toward rebuilding intelligence ties.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

