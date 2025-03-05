PM Shehbaz thanks Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in the counter-terrorism efforts across the region.

In a message on X, the premier said the acknowledgment by US president came after the Pakistan security forces apprehended ISKP’s top tier operational commander and Afghan national Shareefullah. “The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region”, he wrote.

Trump, in his first address to Congress since returning to power for for a second term, revealed that the person responsible for killing 13 US service members in a bomb blast at Kabul airport during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity…I want to thank especially the government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster,” Trump said in his address.

In response to the acknowledgement, PM Shehbaz said: “As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.”

He said Pakistan remained steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, having rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of its brave soldiers and citizens in this effort.

“The resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country. We will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability,” the premier added.