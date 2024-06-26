Lahore gets another driving licence office; check location details

LAHORE – Traffic police have set up another driving license office in the Punjab capital to facilitate the masses.

The new driving licence centre has been established at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road.

Traders and general public will be able to get learner licence, duplicate licences, renewals, and international licences from this centre

The establishment of the new office aims at ensuring access to public to the driving licence related facilities and speed up the licence issuance process.

Last year in December, the Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO) had increased number of test centres for the applicants of the driving licence in the city.

It is recalled that the traffic police have launched a crackdown against those who are riding motorcycles or driving vehicles without a valid licence.

Following the crackdown, the City Traffic Police recorded massive surge in the issuance of new driving licences, as thousands are visiting these centers to apply for learner license amid strict crackdown from authorities.