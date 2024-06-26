Lahore gets another driving licence office; check location details

LAHORE – Traffic police have set up another driving license office in the Punjab capital to facilitate the masses.
The new driving licence centre has been established at the Business Facilitation Centre, Al-Falah Building, Mall Road.
Traders and general public will be able to get learner licence, duplicate licences, renewals, and international licences from this centre
The establishment of the new office aims at ensuring access to public to the driving licence related facilities and speed up the licence issuance process.
Last year in December, the Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO) had increased number of test centres for the applicants of the driving licence in the city.
It is recalled that the traffic police have launched a crackdown against those who are riding motorcycles or driving vehicles without a valid licence.
Following the crackdown, the City Traffic Police recorded massive surge in the issuance of new driving licences, as thousands are visiting these centers to apply for learner license amid strict crackdown from authorities.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
