Punjab announces huge increase in Driving License Fee

LAHORE – Thousands of people are visiting licensing centers on a daily basis amid crackdown on unlicensed drivers in the country's most populated region Punjab.

As the government made it mandatory for the masses to carry license cards with them while driving vehicles, authorities also announced a massive hike in the driving fee from the start of next year.

In a social media post, Lahore Traffic Police said the caretaker Punjab government has decided to jack up the driving license fee by over 1500 percent. The rate will be revised from Rs60 to Rs1000.

Govt of Punjab has increased licence fee from Rs 60 to Rs 1000 for Car/MC with effect from 1st January 2024.

You have a Golden time slot to get your Driving Licence at current rates till 31st December 2023. — Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 5, 2023

Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on old fee until December 31. The new rates will be in effect from January 1, 2024, and motorists have to pay Rs1,000 as a license fee.

Following the huge increase, the provincial government comes under fire on social media where people lamented the decision calling it deviating and said it would discourage people to apply.

Earlier, Lahore traffic police jacked up penalties for learner’s permit holders. The police announced that it will not be registering cases against learner’s permit holders, however, they will be fined Rs2,000.

