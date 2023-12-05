Punjab announces huge increase in Driving License Fee

LAHORE – Thousands of people are visiting licensing centers on a daily basis amid crackdown on unlicensed drivers in the country's most populated region Punjab.
As the government made it mandatory for the masses to carry license cards with them while driving vehicles, authorities also announced a massive hike in the driving fee from the start of next year.
In a social media post, Lahore Traffic Police said the caretaker Punjab government has decided to jack up the driving license fee by over 1500 percent. The rate will be revised from Rs60 to Rs1000.
Govt of Punjab has increased licence fee from Rs 60 to Rs 1000 for Car/MC with effect from 1st January 2024.— Lahore Traffic Police (@ctplahore) December 5, 2023
You have a Golden time slot to get your Driving Licence at current rates till 31st December 2023.
Lahore Traffic Police further announced that people can still apply on old fee until December 31. The new rates will be in effect from January 1, 2024, and motorists have to pay Rs1,000 as a license fee.
Following the huge increase, the provincial government comes under fire on social media where people lamented the decision calling it deviating and said it would discourage people to apply.
Earlier, Lahore traffic police jacked up penalties for learner’s permit holders. The police announced that it will not be registering cases against learner’s permit holders, however, they will be fined Rs2,000.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
