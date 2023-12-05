Dr Aafia Siddiqui faced sexual assault twice in US prison, claims lawyer 

KARACHI – Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui remains in American prison for around 20 years on terrorism charges, where she reportedly suffered sexual assault twice.
The 51-year-old, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison, was subjected to sexual assault twice during detention, his lawyer said days after the second reunion of the Siddiqui sisters.
Aafia’s lawyer Clive Stafford Smith told a Pakistani media house that Islamabad was aware of heinous incidents, and said his client told him about the ordeal she suffered during the detention.
Mr Stafford also claimed that a complaint was registered against the sexual assault incident, but lamented no proceedings on it. He said Dr Aafia was first sexually harassed in Afghanistan’s Bagram detention as part of a coercive interrogation technique.
He further mentioned that Siddiqui continued to face physical and mental torture during the detention.
Earlier this week, Aafia Siddiqui had the second meeting in 20 years with her sister Fowzia at a prison hospital in Fort Worth, Texas. The meeting continued for more than 40 minutes in which Senator Talha Mahmood and Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer were also present.
