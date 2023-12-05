Abubakar annexes two titles, Zohaib one in 4th Qatar Asian Junior 14&U event

Pakistan's rising tennis star, Abubakar Talha, clinched two titles at the 4th Qatar Asian Junior 14&U tournament concluded in Doha, Qatar on December 2, 2023.

Abubakar Talha, a standout student at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, demonstrated his prowess by outclassing Kazakhstan's Yunusbek Serikuly with a decisive score of 6-1, 6-1 in the boys singles 14&U final. Starting the match with authority, Abubakar dominated the court, allowing his opponent only a single point in the first set. The second set mirrored the first, showcasing Abubakar's tennis skills as he claimed the singles title with a 6-1 victory.

Abubakar expressed his gratitude to Aisam-ul-Haq, Ace Tennis Academy, and Bard Foundation for their support during the successful two-week tour. Abubakar's triumph not only brought glory to the young athletes but also raised the Pakistani flag high on the international stage.

In the boys’ doubles 14&U final, Pakistan's dynamic duo, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, secured another title by defeating the India-Belarus pair of Darsh Khedekar and Vladislav Smirnov with an impressive score of 6-3, 6-0. Despite being 1-3 down in the first set, the Pakistani pair orchestrated a brilliant comeback, winning the first set 6-3 and then completely shutting out their opponents in the second set with a flawless 6-0, ultimately claiming the 14&U doubles trophy.