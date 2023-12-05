Search

Sports

Abubakar annexes two titles, Zohaib one in 4th Qatar Asian Junior 14&U event

Web Desk
01:42 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
Abubakar annexes two titles, Zohaib one in 4th Qatar Asian Junior 14&U event

Pakistan's rising tennis star, Abubakar Talha, clinched two titles at the 4th Qatar Asian Junior 14&U tournament concluded in Doha, Qatar on December 2, 2023.  

Abubakar Talha, a standout student at FG Abid Majeed School Lahore Cantt, demonstrated his prowess by outclassing Kazakhstan's Yunusbek Serikuly with a decisive score of 6-1, 6-1 in the boys singles 14&U final. Starting the match with authority, Abubakar dominated the court, allowing his opponent only a single point in the first set. The second set mirrored the first, showcasing Abubakar's tennis skills as he claimed the singles title with a 6-1 victory.

Abubakar expressed his gratitude to Aisam-ul-Haq, Ace Tennis Academy, and Bard Foundation for their support during the successful two-week tour. Abubakar's triumph not only brought glory to the young athletes but also raised the Pakistani flag high on the international stage.  

In the boys’ doubles 14&U final, Pakistan's dynamic duo, Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik, secured another title by defeating the India-Belarus pair of Darsh Khedekar and Vladislav Smirnov with an impressive score of 6-3, 6-0. Despite being 1-3 down in the first set, the Pakistani pair orchestrated a brilliant comeback, winning the first set 6-3 and then completely shutting out their opponents in the second set with a flawless 6-0, ultimately claiming the 14&U doubles trophy.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

02:08 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Rashid Malik returns home after winning ITF Masters titles

07:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Kinnaird College clinch Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball ...

08:33 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup: Two crucial clashes set for tomorrow 

07:37 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan jump one place on points table after ...

11:25 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

Qatar to host DICC T20 World Cup 2023 in Dec, says CEO Zahir Babar

06:39 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Haider Ali wins gold medal at Asian Para Games

Advertisement

Latest

10:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UHS revises MBBS, BDS admissions schedule in Punjab for session 2023-24

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 5th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.72 765.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.59 41.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.46 36.81
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.11 931.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.27 78.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 327.65 330.15
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 5 December 2023

The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 December 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330. 

Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: