Abdul Razzaq reacts to dismissal from selection committee

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has issued a statement regarding his dismissal from the selection committee, stating that all members had equal powers.

He questioned how one vote could outweigh six if everyone had equal authority.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dismissed Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the national selection committee on Wednesday due to the national team's poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup, while retaining Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq as members.

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi criticized the PCB's decision, stating that either the entire selection committee should have been dismissed or none at all.