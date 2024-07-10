Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed as selectors after poor T20 World Cup performance

LAHORE – Selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from their positions due to the national team’s poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to media reports, both former cricketers will no longer be involved in future selection matters. Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq will continue to work as selectors for the time being.

New selectors will be chosen to replace Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz. This decision comes following criticism of the team selection by former cricketers.

Wahab Riaz, who also served as the senior manager for the national team, is likely to be removed from this position as well. A senior cricketer or a bureaucrat may be appointed as the new manager of the national team.

It has been learned that in the coming days, significant changes may also occur in the team management along with a restructuring of the selection committee.