Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed as selectors after poor T20 World Cup performance

LAHORE – Selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from their positions due to the national team’s poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.
According to media reports, both former cricketers will no longer be involved in future selection matters. Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq will continue to work as selectors for the time being.
New selectors will be chosen to replace Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz. This decision comes following criticism of the team selection by former cricketers.
Wahab Riaz, who also served as the senior manager for the national team, is likely to be removed from this position as well. A senior cricketer or a bureaucrat may be appointed as the new manager of the national team.
It has been learned that in the coming days, significant changes may also occur in the team management along with a restructuring of the selection committee.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
