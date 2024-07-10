Search

SportsTop News

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed as selectors after poor T20 World Cup performance

Web Desk
09:51 AM | 10 Jul, 2024
Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed as selectors after poor T20 World Cup performance

LAHORE – Selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from their positions due to the national team’s poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to media reports, both former cricketers will no longer be involved in future selection matters. Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq will continue to work as selectors for the time being.

New selectors will be chosen to replace Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz. This decision comes following criticism of the team selection by former cricketers.

Wahab Riaz, who also served as the senior manager for the national team, is likely to be removed from this position as well. A senior cricketer or a bureaucrat may be appointed as the new manager of the national team.

It has been learned that in the coming days, significant changes may also occur in the team management along with a restructuring of the selection committee.

Will Babar Azam retain captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:04 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism ...

10:30 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

How much will Gautam Gambhir get as Indian head coach?

10:28 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

Spain beat France by 2-1 to qualify for Euro Cup final

09:51 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq removed as selectors after poor T20 World ...

09:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan’s interim bails in May 9 cases cancelled

11:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Pakistan sees 10.7% rise in remittances in fiscal year 2023-24

Most viewed

04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, ...

10:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court announces verdict in Arshad Sharif murder case

08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

12:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results ...

10:04 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

08:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Pakistan suffer 1st defeat in World Champions of Legends 2024 as ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Woman brutally killed by in-laws over delay in cooking

Gold & Silver

01:25 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Gold prices increase in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 294.45 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.42
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.62 748.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.25 205.25
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.85 916.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.25 204.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: