Spain beat France by 2-1 to qualify for Euro Cup final

Web Desk
10:28 AM | 10 Jul, 2024
Spain defeated France 2-1 to secure a spot in the final of the Euro Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

The first semi-final match of the tournament between Spain and France was held in the German city of Munich.

France took the lead in the eighth minute with a goal by Randal Kolo.

However, France’s lead didn’t last long. Spain’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal in the 21st minute, levelling the score at 1-1.

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score in Euro Cup history. Previously, the youngest scorer was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen, who scored against France in the 2004 Euro Cup at the age of 18.

After levelling the match at 1-1 in the 21st minute, Spain attacked again, and in the 25th minute, Dani Olmo scored an impressive goal to give Spain the lead, which they maintained until the end of the match.

The second finalist will be determined after the semifinal match between England and the Netherlands.

