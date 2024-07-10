Spain beat France by 2-1 to qualify for Euro Cup final

Spain defeated France 2-1 to secure a spot in the final of the Euro Cup 2024 on Wednesday.
The first semi-final match of the tournament between Spain and France was held in the German city of Munich.
France took the lead in the eighth minute with a goal by Randal Kolo.
However, France’s lead didn’t last long. Spain’s 16-year-old Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal in the 21st minute, levelling the score at 1-1.
Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to score in Euro Cup history. Previously, the youngest scorer was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen, who scored against France in the 2004 Euro Cup at the age of 18.
After levelling the match at 1-1 in the 21st minute, Spain attacked again, and in the 25th minute, Dani Olmo scored an impressive goal to give Spain the lead, which they maintained until the end of the match.
The second finalist will be determined after the semifinal match between England and the Netherlands.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
