PDMAs issue heavy rains alerts across country

ISLAMABAD – Provincial disaster management authorities in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rains likely to start today (July 10).
In a statement, the Disaster Management Authority Punjab spokesperson instructed the administrations of major cities to remain vigilant and make necessary arrangements to prevent potential urban flooding.
The National Emergencies Operation Center of the NDMA has forecast scattered rainfall, windstorms, and thunderstorms across various regions of Sindh province, including Kashmore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas within the next 12 to 24 hours.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority also issued an alert regarding possible damages due to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting from tomorrow. The spell is expected to continue until Monday.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.62
|748.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.85
|916.85
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.25
|204.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
