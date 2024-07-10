PDMAs issue heavy rains alerts across country

ISLAMABAD – Provincial disaster management authorities in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have issued an alert in anticipation of heavy rains likely to start today (July 10).

In a statement, the Disaster Management Authority Punjab spokesperson instructed the administrations of major cities to remain vigilant and make necessary arrangements to prevent potential urban flooding.

The National Emergencies Operation Center of the NDMA has forecast scattered rainfall, windstorms, and thunderstorms across various regions of Sindh province, including Kashmore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Umerkot, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas within the next 12 to 24 hours.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority also issued an alert regarding possible damages due to heavy rains and thunderstorms starting from tomorrow. The spell is expected to continue until Monday.