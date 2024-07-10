10 killed as passenger jeep falls into Neelum River

A passenger jeep plunged into the Neelum River in Neelum Valley, resulting in the death of 10 people.

The jeep was traveling from Lwat Bala in Neelum Valley to Muzaffarabad when it fell into the Neelum River on the Neelum Highway.

Muhammad Akhtar Ayub, in charge of SDMA Neelum, stated that police and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene. However, rescue operations are facing difficulties due to the rain.

Rescue officials also reported that 10 individuals in the jeep have died, while 3 others were injured and are being transported to the hospital.