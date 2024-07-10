Search

How much will Gautam Gambhir get as Indian head coach?

Web Desk
10:30 AM | 10 Jul, 2024
How much will Gautam Gambhir get as Indian head coach?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced yesterday that former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian team, succeeding Rahul Dravid after his contract ended.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the coach of the Indian cricket team concluded with their victory in the T20 World Cup. He had announced his decision to step down following the T20 World Cup.

However, on Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach.

Jay Shah stated, “I welcome Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. I am confident that Gambhir is the ideal person for Indian cricket, given his vast experience and clear vision for Team India.”

It is well-known that the BCCI is the wealthiest cricket board in the world, which allows it to offer substantial salaries to its players and coaching staff.

According to Indian media, the new head coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir, will receive an annual salary of 10 to 12 crore Indian rupees from the BCCI.

The BCCI had specified in their advertisement for the coaching position that the new coach’s salary would be based on their experience.

Indian media reports that Gambhir, who recently led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL championship as their mentor, might earn more than 10 to 12 crore rupees from the Indian cricket board.

However, no specific amount has been officially disclosed by the BCCI.

