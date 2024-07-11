Oil, ghee and sugar prices increase in Pakistan after tax-heavy budget

LAHORE – The prices of basic edible commodities registered an increase after the government unveiled tax-heavy budget to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It has jacked up the prices of sugar, cooking oil and ghee prices in the country as the budget proposal came into effect from July 1, 2024, following the approval of the parliament.

The price of 50 kilogramme sugar bag has surged by Rs250 to reach Rs6,950 in the local market while a pack of ghee’s price increased by Rs300.

The price of cooking oil has registered an increase of Rs40 per kilogramme while the rate of Dal Moong moved by Rs60 per kg to Rs340.

Furthermore, an increase was also recorded in price of flour, dried milk, packaged milk and other items after the budget for next fiscal year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, flour mills association has launched a protest against the imposition of the withholding tax. Flour mills in various cities of the country have been closed due to protest as the owners demanding the government to withdraw it decision.