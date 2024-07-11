Saudi Airlines flight with 296 passengers onboard catches fire while landing in Peshawar (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – A plane of Saudi Airlines caught fire while landing at Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Thursday.

The plane carrying 276 passengers and 21 crew members was coming from Riyadh when the incident took place.

As the plane touched down the runway, a fire erupted in right-side landing gear of the plane, the traffic control officer instantly informed the pilot about it.

Fire and rescue services were called to the spot and they managed to douse the fire and evacuate the passengers from it safely.

Earlier in the day, a Colombo-bound plane made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday after a passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air.

The flight had taken off from Dubai and was headed to Colombo when the health of a Sri Lankan woman passenger worsened after a heart attack.

The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC; the request was approved following which the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport.

Well-placed sources confirmed that the medical team found that the passenger was already dead.

The deceased passenger was identified as 57-year-old Paloni who lost her life due to a heart attack. After completing the necessary formalities, the plane took off for Colombo.