Gwadar drowns after 14 hours of rain in parts of Balochistan

Rain has hit several parts of Balochistan very hard, forcing thousands of people to relocate.
The Balochistan province, including its capital Quetta, is currently experiencing intermittent rainfall, as forecast by the Meteorological Department. However, the situation has taken a turn for the worse in certain areas, particularly in Gwadar, where heavy downpour has caused flooding and disruptions.
A torrential rain in the morning of February 27 caused a flood-like situation in Gwadar, leaving several areas, including Gwadar city and Sarabandan, submerged. The commissioner of Makran confirmed heavy rain lasting for nine hours in Gwadar, leading to collapsed walls and settlements around Jinnah Avenue inundated with water.
The heavy rainfall prompted the postponement of matriculation exams in the Gwadar district, highlighting the disruption caused by the extreme weather.
According to the Meteorological Department, rain has been recorded across various locations in Balochistan, with Gwadar receiving the highest amount at 58 millimeters. Other areas like Quetta, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, and Turbat also experienced varying degrees of rainfall.
The department predicts that the current weather system will bring continued rain in northern Balochistan and coastal areas until February 28th evening. This will be followed by the arrival of a new system on February 29th, triggering heavy rain across various parts of the province until March 2nd.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
