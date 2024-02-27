Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, who is also Supreme Commander of the Saudi Armed Forces, has approved the award of the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Excellent Class to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
This was in appreciation of his distinguished efforts to consolidate and strengthen the bonds of friendship, joint cooperation and development of Saudi-Pakistani relations.
On behalf of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili presented the medal to Sidhu during a reception in Riyadh on Tuesday.
During their meeting, Al-Ruwaili and Sidhu reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense and military field. A number of topics of common interest were also figured in the talks.
Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the Air Force, and a number of senior air force officers also attended the reception.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
