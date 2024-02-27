Search

ad
PakistanTop News

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief
Source: X

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, who is also Supreme Commander of the Saudi Armed Forces, has approved the award of the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Excellent Class to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

This was in appreciation of his distinguished efforts to consolidate and strengthen the bonds of friendship, joint cooperation and development of Saudi-Pakistani relations.

On behalf of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili presented the medal to Sidhu during a reception in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Al-Ruwaili and Sidhu reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense and military field. A number of topics of common interest were also figured in the talks.

Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the Air Force, and a number of senior air force officers also attended the reception. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

09:46 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gwadar drowns after 14 hours of rain in parts of Balochistan

07:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Fazl sees system collapsing due to establishment's interference

07:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

SNGPL resumes new gas connection installations

06:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Murad Ali Shah takes oath as Sindh CM for third time

06:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Joint Pakistan-Saudi Arabia military exercise culminates in Multan

Most viewed

09:57 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Woman police officer saves blasphemy suspect from violent mob in ...

02:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

RDA DG Saif Anwar’s dance video goes viral

09:03 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Maryam Nawaz makes history as first woman chief minister

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

11:49 AM | 25 Feb, 2024

Holi celebrations at Lahore's private university triggers outrage on ...

12:21 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Canada

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Gold continues upward trend in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 282.3
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36
 		 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 27 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 27th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: