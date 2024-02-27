Saudi Arabia confers King Abdulaziz Medal upon Pakistan's air chief

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, who is also Supreme Commander of the Saudi Armed Forces, has approved the award of the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Excellent Class to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

This was in appreciation of his distinguished efforts to consolidate and strengthen the bonds of friendship, joint cooperation and development of Saudi-Pakistani relations.

On behalf of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili presented the medal to Sidhu during a reception in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During their meeting, Al-Ruwaili and Sidhu reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They discussed the ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense and military field. A number of topics of common interest were also figured in the talks.

Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar, commander of the Air Force, and a number of senior air force officers also attended the reception.