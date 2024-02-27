“I would choose you in every lifetime,” Ushna Shah tells hubby on first wedding anniversary

Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, has set couple goals for the internet once again. The Habs actress has a knack for sharing candid and cute moments with her darling husband, Hamza Amin, and makes it her duty to leave social media users in love with her PDA posts.

Celebrating a remarkable year of blissful matrimonial union, Shah and Amin look like they're falling in love harder with every passing day. Tying the knot in a high profile yet intimate wedding last year in February, the A-list couple is one of the most popular duo among the celebrity couples of the entertainment industry.

Although the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star's wedding had its own hiccups, don't worry it wasn't about the couple but the bride's wedding dress, Shah and Amin have proven times and again that they can weather any storm and come out stronger than ever.

In another series of post appreciating her pro golfer husband, Shah took to Instagram to share a reel with her partner and gave glimpses into the couple's life with candidly wholesome moments. The Instagram post allowed her 2.6 millions followers to have a sneak peek into the couple's life over the year.

Calling Amin her “best friend,” the Chikkar star said that she would “choose” him in every lifetime, underpinning her eternal love and devotion to her husband in all universes and cosmos.

“Time soars when you’re lifing with your best friend. Happy one year anniversary, baby! I would choose you in every lifetime,” Shah captioned the reel.

Back in 2022, the Aag actress rocked the internet in December with her engagement announcement receiving love and prayers from everyone. Fast forward to February 2023, the Hum Tehray Gunahgaar was scrutinized for wearing a red lehenga that many people believed to mimic an Indian bride, a statement far from reality. The criticism prompted Shah to take some time off the internet and she bounced back later on, with a positive mindset.