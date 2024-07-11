FlyDubai plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

KARACHI – FlyDubai plane on Thursday made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after passenger's death.

The captain of the passenger airplane requested immediate permission for the emergency landing from Karachi Air Traffic Controller (ATC). During the flight, a Sri Lankan national identified as Palawini, passed away.

After the emergency landing, doctors of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) examined the female passenger and confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest.

The federal health officer also issued the death certificate for the passenger. The flight then resumed its journey to Colombo with the passenger's dead body.







