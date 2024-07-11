Search

Pakistan

FlyDubai plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies

Web Desk
10:05 AM | 11 Jul, 2024
FlyDubai plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – FlyDubai plane on Thursday made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport after passenger's death.

The captain of the passenger airplane requested immediate permission for the emergency landing from Karachi Air Traffic Controller (ATC). During the flight, a Sri Lankan national identified as Palawini, passed away. 

After the emergency landing, doctors of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) examined the female passenger and confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest.

The federal health officer also issued the death certificate for the passenger. The flight then resumed its journey to Colombo with the passenger's dead body.

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Pakistan


 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:02 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Big win for PTI as Supreme Court sets aside PHC, ECP orders in ...

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

BOP Solar Panels Scheme Registration Form: Download and Apply

10:28 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

Lahore lashed by heavy monsoon rain as PDMA issues new alert

09:35 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Class 9 Result 2024 - Federal Board Matric result check online

09:18 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

FBISE Federal Board Matric Class 10 Result 2024

09:01 AM | 12 Jul, 2024

Sher Afzal Marwat's party membership suspended by PTI over discipline ...

Pakistan

02:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Karachi CEO killed by former employee demanding unpaid salary

03:13 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Position holders of 10th class to receive guard of honour

04:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army captain martyred, two terrorists killed in North ...

12:51 PM | 9 Jul, 2024

Man files case against Adiala Jail over son's mysterious death

07:04 PM | 10 Jul, 2024

Pakistan, US forces hold first joint drills in counter terrorism ...

09:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan’s interim bails in May 9 cases cancelled

Advertisement

Latest

12:02 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Big win for PTI as Supreme Court sets aside PHC, ECP orders in Reserved seats case

Gold & Silver

05:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: