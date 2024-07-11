Free flats for workers announced by Punjab govt on directions of CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced construction of hundreds of free flats in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies in bid to improve living conditions of workers.
The decision was made in a high-level meeting to boost workers' welfare. CM Maryam Nawaz assessed the performance of the Labor Department and received updates on various initiatives, such as worker scholarships, the establishment of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.
Chief Minister emphasised the government's dedication to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety enhancements, and strict enforcement of minimum wage standards.
She also expressed concern about the inadequate enforcement of laws protecting domestic workers and advocated for the implementation of safety protocols, particularly for sanitation workers handling hazardous tasks.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
