Free flats for workers announced by Punjab govt on directions of CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced construction of hundreds of free flats in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies in bid to improve living conditions of workers.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting to boost workers' welfare. CM Maryam Nawaz assessed the performance of the Labor Department and received updates on various initiatives, such as worker scholarships, the establishment of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.

Chief Minister emphasised the government's dedication to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety enhancements, and strict enforcement of minimum wage standards.

She also expressed concern about the inadequate enforcement of laws protecting domestic workers and advocated for the implementation of safety protocols, particularly for sanitation workers handling hazardous tasks.