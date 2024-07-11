Fawad Chaudhry's arrest warrants issued by ECP in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry in case related to the contempt of the top electoral watchdog.

The apex electoral body issued bailable arrest warrants for the former minister over his absence in the contempt case.

ECP decided to indict Chaudhry and other PTI leaders for their remarks against the institution. Contempt proceedings were initiated against them, along with a third individual for making statements critical of the ECP and its chief election commissioner.

More details to follow...