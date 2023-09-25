Search

Pakistan

IHC orders authorities to shift Imran Khan to Adiala jail from Attock

12:44 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
IHC orders authorities to shift Imran Khan to Adiala jail from Attock
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed to shift PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from Attock jail to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the order while hearing a petition filed by the PTI lawyer seeking shifting of Imran Khan to Adiala Jail. 

According to the law, an under-trial prisoner of Islamabad should be kept in Adiala Jail, he remarked while asking why the PTI chief has been detained in Attock jail.

The chief justice observed that Imran Khan was shifted to Attock jail after he was sentenced to three years in jail in the Toshakhana criminal case. He said the sentence has been suspended and there is no reason to keep him in Attock. 

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said since his client is a sportsman, an exercise machine should be provided to him in the jail. 

At which, the CJ remarked that the PTI chief should be provided all facilities he is entitled to, adding that the prisoners’ rights should not be violated. 

Earlier, the Attock jail superintendent refused to send PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Islamabad to attend court hearing due to security concerns.

The former prime minister has been detained in Attock Jail since August 5, 2023 after he was shifted there following his arrest over conviction in the Toshakahana case. 

