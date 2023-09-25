Pakistan team to visit India on Wednesday for World Cup 2023 as players’ visas likely to be issued today

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan cricket team travelling to India for the ICC World Cup is yet to receive visas, and amid the continued delay, Men in Green are likely to get their visas today.

Cricket World Cup is slated to start on October 5, 2023, in India, while the Pakistani team is the only squad of nine sides who are still waiting to get visas.

Following the delay, Indian embassy in Pakistan is likely to receive a NOC from its home ministry today on Monday, after which it will immediately issue the visas.

The development comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approached the International Cricket Council, which directed the Indian board to speed up the visa issuance process.

In a statement, PCB said Team Pakistan is scheduled to depart for Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, and the team will play their first warm-up on September 29 against Kiwis and the second and last against Australia on October 3.

Tensions continue unabated between Asian giants and cricket-loving nations that have not played bilateral series in any format for a decade. Green Shirts last toured their Eastern neighbors years ago in 2016.