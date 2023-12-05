Search

Sports

A Team wins title in Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy Match

Web Desk
01:03 PM | 5 Dec, 2023
A Team wins title in Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy Match

LAHORE – The formidable golf team members of Royal Palm 'A' clinched the Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy after a spirited competition at the Royal Palm Golf Course. 

Led by Qasim Ali Khan, Royal Palm 'A' team demonstrated exceptional performance over three challenging rounds. Qasim showcased commendable consistency with scores of 77 in the first round, 72 in the second, and a purposeful par round on the final day. Hussain Hamid impressed with scores of 74, 72, and 77, ensuring Royal Palm 'A' emerged victorious. 

Despite the valiant efforts of the Rawalpindi Golf Club team, led by Inam Malik, Brig Omer Ijaz, Shahzaib Jan, and Irtaza Hussain, they fell short in matching the cohesiveness of the Royal Palm Team, which won the championship with an aggregate score of 663, while Rawalpindi Team finished second with a score of 702. Gymkhana 'A' Team, consisting of Farhan Bhatti, Sameer Iftikhar, Raza Said, and Taimoor Shabbir, claimed the third position with a score of 708. 

In the individual gross category, Qasim Ali Khan claimed top position, followed by Hussain Hamid and Nouman Ilyas of Garrison. The challenge shield event in the individual net category was won by Khalid Mehmood of Rawalpindi, followed by Saim Tahir of Garrison and Abdul Nazir of Royal Palm.  

In the ladies' section, Ana James Gill secured top spot in the gross category, while Saqib Batool, Minaa Zainab, and Sobia Waseem claimed the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in the net category. 

Other notable winners included Abdullah Khawaja in invitational category for net, followed by Waseem Afzal and Shahid Abbas. The hole-in-one prize was awarded to Shan Tahir, with chief referee Munaza Shaheen (Level-III certified international referee) professionally overseeing the event.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:02 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Pakistan vs Prime Minister XI Live Streaming, Match Timing, Venue

03:25 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

PM Anthony Albanese hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia ...

08:02 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Australian PM invites Pakistan cricket team to dinner

09:48 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Zimbabwe eliminated, Uganda become 20th team to qualify for T20 World ...

08:31 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Adam Hallioake appointed Pakistan batting coach as team management ...

03:43 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

National Men’s Basketball Championship: Wapda edge Army to clinch ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UHS revises MBBS, BDS admissions schedule in Punjab for session 2023-24

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 5th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.

Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.72 188.22
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.72 765.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.59 41.99
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.46 36.81
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.11 931.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 740.01 748.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.27 78.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 327.65 330.15
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 5 December 2023

The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 December 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330. 

Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Hyderabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Nowshehra PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Sargodha PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Faisalabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720
Mirpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,720

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: