A Team wins title in Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy Match

LAHORE – The formidable golf team members of Royal Palm 'A' clinched the Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy after a spirited competition at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

Led by Qasim Ali Khan, Royal Palm 'A' team demonstrated exceptional performance over three challenging rounds. Qasim showcased commendable consistency with scores of 77 in the first round, 72 in the second, and a purposeful par round on the final day. Hussain Hamid impressed with scores of 74, 72, and 77, ensuring Royal Palm 'A' emerged victorious.

Despite the valiant efforts of the Rawalpindi Golf Club team, led by Inam Malik, Brig Omer Ijaz, Shahzaib Jan, and Irtaza Hussain, they fell short in matching the cohesiveness of the Royal Palm Team, which won the championship with an aggregate score of 663, while Rawalpindi Team finished second with a score of 702. Gymkhana 'A' Team, consisting of Farhan Bhatti, Sameer Iftikhar, Raza Said, and Taimoor Shabbir, claimed the third position with a score of 708.

In the individual gross category, Qasim Ali Khan claimed top position, followed by Hussain Hamid and Nouman Ilyas of Garrison. The challenge shield event in the individual net category was won by Khalid Mehmood of Rawalpindi, followed by Saim Tahir of Garrison and Abdul Nazir of Royal Palm.

In the ladies' section, Ana James Gill secured top spot in the gross category, while Saqib Batool, Minaa Zainab, and Sobia Waseem claimed the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in the net category.

Other notable winners included Abdullah Khawaja in invitational category for net, followed by Waseem Afzal and Shahid Abbas. The hole-in-one prize was awarded to Shan Tahir, with chief referee Munaza Shaheen (Level-III certified international referee) professionally overseeing the event.