A Team wins title in Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy Match

LAHORE – The formidable golf team members of Royal Palm 'A' clinched the Royal Palm Golf Team Trophy after a spirited competition at the Royal Palm Golf Course.
Led by Qasim Ali Khan, Royal Palm 'A' team demonstrated exceptional performance over three challenging rounds. Qasim showcased commendable consistency with scores of 77 in the first round, 72 in the second, and a purposeful par round on the final day. Hussain Hamid impressed with scores of 74, 72, and 77, ensuring Royal Palm 'A' emerged victorious.
Despite the valiant efforts of the Rawalpindi Golf Club team, led by Inam Malik, Brig Omer Ijaz, Shahzaib Jan, and Irtaza Hussain, they fell short in matching the cohesiveness of the Royal Palm Team, which won the championship with an aggregate score of 663, while Rawalpindi Team finished second with a score of 702. Gymkhana 'A' Team, consisting of Farhan Bhatti, Sameer Iftikhar, Raza Said, and Taimoor Shabbir, claimed the third position with a score of 708.
In the individual gross category, Qasim Ali Khan claimed top position, followed by Hussain Hamid and Nouman Ilyas of Garrison. The challenge shield event in the individual net category was won by Khalid Mehmood of Rawalpindi, followed by Saim Tahir of Garrison and Abdul Nazir of Royal Palm.
In the ladies' section, Ana James Gill secured top spot in the gross category, while Saqib Batool, Minaa Zainab, and Sobia Waseem claimed the first, second, and third positions, respectively, in the net category.
Other notable winners included Abdullah Khawaja in invitational category for net, followed by Waseem Afzal and Shahid Abbas. The hole-in-one prize was awarded to Shan Tahir, with chief referee Munaza Shaheen (Level-III certified international referee) professionally overseeing the event.
Pakistani rupee continues recovering losses against US dollar and other currencies amid positive economic cues.
On Tuesday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.6 for buying and 286.65 for selling.
Euro slides down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate inches up to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED dropped to 77.50 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 75.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.72
|188.22
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.72
|765.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.59
|41.99
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.46
|36.81
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.11
|931.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.89
|177.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.01
|748.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.27
|78.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.65
|330.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The gold remained under pressure in Pakistan amid a huge drop in price of the precious metal despite in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs218,500 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs187,330.
Single tola of 24 karat is Rs218,500, 22 Karat Gold costs Rs200,290, rate of 21 karat gold stands at Rs191,190 whereas 18k gold rate is Rs163,875.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold saw huge drop in price, coming down to $2037 per ounce after drop of $81.79.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,720
