UBL declared Pakistan’s 'Best Digital Bank' by Asiamoney
Web Desk
07:38 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
UBL declared Pakistan’s 'Best Digital Bank' by Asiamoney
Share

KARACHI - UBL has been recognized as the “Best Digital Bank" by Asiamoney, an associate of Euromoney. The bank considered one of the most progressive and innovative banks of Pakistan is the fastest growing digital bank in the country.

It has a dedicated digital design lab to accelerate its digital transformation strategy. The number of UBL’s digital customers crossed one million in January 2020 and its digital portfolio has grown three times over the last year.

UBL offers its clients a digital end-to-end onboarding platform through which customers can use the Bank’s Digital App and become a UBL customers while sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Mr. Sharjeel Shahid, UBL’s Head of Digital Banking, pointed out “The customers have become avid fans of the Bank’s digitalization efforts leading to threefold business growth in one year and the highest app stores customer ratings. This is driven by a two-pronged approach of enhancing customer experience on one hand while on the other hand introducing operational efficiencies for the bank.”

This award is a testament to UBL’s contribution to expanding the scope of financial services through digital channels in Pakistan and spearheading innovation in the local banking industry. Under the current global scenario, this recognition holds more meaning as the Bank aggressively promotes the use of its digital channels to keep millions of customers safe from COVID-19. We feel that such an accolade will further encourage us to endorse the digital platforms as the future way to the bank," Ms Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL, said.

Going forward, UBL remains committed to investing in areas and technologies that drive the country’s economic development and contributing towards a more financially inclusive Pakistan.

More From This Category
WB approves additional financing of $700m for ...
10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
UBL declared Pakistan’s 'Best Digital Bank' by ...
07:38 PM | 1 Apr, 2020
ECC approves fiscal stimulus package of Rs1.2 ...
08:56 AM | 31 Mar, 2020
Dollar reaches Rs169 in Pakistan
06:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2020
Bank Alfalah clears the concern over its strategy ...
07:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
US dollars hits historic high as rupee continues ...
01:11 PM | 26 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
GOT star Emilia Clarke auctions off dinner date for COVID-19 relief donations
04:28 PM | 1 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr