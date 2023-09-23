Weather outlook of Karachi

Sunny and dry weather is likely to prevail in provincial capital Karachi, and most parts of country's southeastern region during the next 12 hours, Met Office said Saturday.
Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Karachi over the weekend.
At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C and it can touch over 35 during the day. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 123, which is unhealthy.
Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.
Synoptic Situation
Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on 23rd September. Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from 23rd to 24th September.
A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from the Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
