Weather outlook of Karachi

Sunny and dry weather is likely to prevail in provincial capital Karachi, and most parts of country's southeastern region during the next 12 hours, Met Office said Saturday.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the sunny weather, there are no chances of rain in Karachi over the weekend.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 29°C and it can touch over 35 during the day. Humidity was recorded at around 75 percent in the city. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Karachi Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 123, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on 23rd September. Moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from 23rd to 24th September.



A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Monsoon currents from the Arabian sea are also penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.